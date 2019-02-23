Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet M. Barberi. View Sign

Harriet M. Barberi, age 89, passed away on the 21st of Feb 2019. Mrs. Barberi, daughter of Fred and Alice Shumate, was born Christmas Day, 1929 in West Jefferson, NC. She was raised in Bellingham and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1948. Attended St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and Chapman College in California in 1980 with a B.S. Harriet was a former member of the Bellingham Yacht Club and Northlake Community Church. She enjoyed music, especially opera, art, gourmet cooking and hostessing dinner parties at her Bellingham home of many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 24 years, John M. Barberi, Sr. on January 9, 2019, sister Margaret Davis, and Virginia Reid. Harriet is survived by her children, daughter JoAnn Hirsch (husband Ernie), and son John Olsen (wife Doris) with first husband Edmond Olsen. She had 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. A celebration of Harriet's life will be held at Westford Funeral Home, in Bellingham, WA., at 11:30 am on the 28th of February with a reception following. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

