Marj was born in Alberta, Canada to Sandra & Henry Duim. She grew up on the prairies near Seven Persons, where she rode her horse to a one-room schoolhouse, 3 miles from home. Marj finished 8th grade, and moved to Medicine Hat, AB, to attend business school. She worked as a bookkeeper for two grocery stores and, later, at 4 Roses Flour Company in Medicine Hat. Marj’s marriage to Gordon ‘Dusty’ Miller ended when he died during WW II, in Europe. On July 1, 1947, Marj & Willis Loop married in Blaine, WA, where they ran a dairy farm and later raised beef. Marj also worked for Moorse Hardware as David Moorse’s private secretary. She served as administrative assistant at the Blaine Air Force Station until it closed. After they retired, Marj & Will were able to travel in their motor home. They enjoyed camping, fishing and card playing with friends. Marj belonged to the Rebekah Lodge, Haynie Grange, Blaine Senior Center and Custer United Methodist Church. Marj always shared her gifts of cooking, canning and baking. No one turned down a haying job at Loops, knowing a feast was included. Friends and family looked forward to an invitation to Marj’s card parties and dinners. In her later years, she loved sitting by her old wood stove, watching the Mariners, and visiting with family and friends. She cherished her friends and loved their visits and calls. Two of those friends, Nancy and Ted, always made time for Marj. They took her to lunch, brought meals, helped clean and spent quality time with her. A special thank you goes to Don Biles who made it possible for Marj to stay on the farm; surrounded by her antiques, books, birds, vegetable gardens, fruit trees and flowers. He became her chauffeur, chef, gardener, shopper and constant companion. Marj will be missed by her children, Kay (Jim) Frye and Loren (Trish) Loop; grandchildren, Tammy (Ron) Lange and Adam Loop; great grands, Canaan Aguilar and Zachary Campos. She was proceeded in death by husband, Willis Loop; sister, Sylvia Solverson; granddaughter, Christy Campos. There will be a memorial held at the Custer United Methodist Church, 2996 Main St., Custer, WA, on September 5 at 11:30 a.m.

