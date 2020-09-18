1/1
Harriet "Bunny" Olson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet “Bunny” Olson, age 89, passed away in Bellingham on September 13, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Seattle, WA to Charles and Tena (Jess) Follis. Bunny attended the University of Washington and was a Husky cheerleader and a member of Alpha Delta Phi sorority. She studied elementary education and after graduating taught first grade in Seattle and Bellingham. She married Dan R. Olson on June 18, 1955, in Seattle, WA. Bunny and Dan were avid sailors and active members of the Bellingham Yacht Club. They loved inviting friends and family to join them for weekend cruises through the San Juan Islands on their beloved sailboat The Dandy. They enjoyed longer cruises through Canadian waters. Bunny and Dan were Husky season ticket holders for over 50 years. Their winters were spent skiing at Mt. Baker, Sun Valley and Whistler, and vacationing in their favorite Hawaiian paradise. She loved to swim, play bridge and was a member of the Bellingham chapter of P.E.O. Bunny was a loyal friend and always the life of any party. The Jess and Follis family reunions were a yearly highlight. Her final four years were spent with new friends, fun activities and the caring staff at Solstice Senior Living. Special thanks to Earlene for her friendship and years of tireless assistance. Bunny was especially close to her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan Olson and her brother Edward Jess Follis. Bunny is survived by her nieces Cindy Smith, Gail (Ralph) Jones, Louise (Mark) Lennartz, Sarah (Mark) Davis, Susan (Dutch) Nordenger, nephews Dave (Tina) Needy, and Ralph (Krista) Olson, and many loving relatives and friends. Donations honoring her life are suggested to the National MS Society. You may share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved