Harriet “Bunny” Olson, age 89, passed away in Bellingham on September 13, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Seattle, WA to Charles and Tena (Jess) Follis. Bunny attended the University of Washington and was a Husky cheerleader and a member of Alpha Delta Phi sorority. She studied elementary education and after graduating taught first grade in Seattle and Bellingham. She married Dan R. Olson on June 18, 1955, in Seattle, WA. Bunny and Dan were avid sailors and active members of the Bellingham Yacht Club. They loved inviting friends and family to join them for weekend cruises through the San Juan Islands on their beloved sailboat The Dandy. They enjoyed longer cruises through Canadian waters. Bunny and Dan were Husky season ticket holders for over 50 years. Their winters were spent skiing at Mt. Baker, Sun Valley and Whistler, and vacationing in their favorite Hawaiian paradise. She loved to swim, play bridge and was a member of the Bellingham chapter of P.E.O. Bunny was a loyal friend and always the life of any party. The Jess and Follis family reunions were a yearly highlight. Her final four years were spent with new friends, fun activities and the caring staff at Solstice Senior Living. Special thanks to Earlene for her friendship and years of tireless assistance. Bunny was especially close to her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan Olson and her brother Edward Jess Follis. Bunny is survived by her nieces Cindy Smith, Gail (Ralph) Jones, Louise (Mark) Lennartz, Sarah (Mark) Davis, Susan (Dutch) Nordenger, nephews Dave (Tina) Needy, and Ralph (Krista) Olson, and many loving relatives and friends. Donations honoring her life are suggested to the National MS Society. You may share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com