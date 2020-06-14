Harry Charles Amos
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry C. Amos, age 74, of Bellingham passed away at his home with his family by his side Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born January 24, 1946 to parents Richard and Bea (DuBois) Amos in Bellingham. Harry was the oldest of eleven brothers and sisters. He graduated from Meridian High School and joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves ascending to the Rank of Sergeant. Harry worked for Henifin and Ram Construction driving truck and operating heavy equipment. He enjoyed winters in Arizona with friends, camping, fishing, side by side riding, cutting down trees and talking with friends on the phone. Harry will be remembered mostly for being independent and for his strong and hard work ethic. He is survived by his wife Ellen of thirty-seven years; children Tom Amos, Stacey and (Roark) Garmann, Denise Amos and Nathan Price (fiancé Tricia Griffin) and four granddaughters. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations be made to Whatcom Hospice, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories of Harry online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
