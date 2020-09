Harry C. Amos, age 74, of Bellingham passed away at his home with his family by his side Monday, June 8, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Family Home, 301 Baker Street, Bellingham, Washington from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Private family graveside was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale. Please share your thoughts and memories of Harry online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com