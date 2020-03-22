Harry W. Stafford, age 85, peacefully passed away on February 13, 2020. Born in Oxford, Florida on August 5, 1934 to Harry and Almedia Stafford, he served in the US Navy for 20 years before retiring from St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1996. Preceded by his parents, brother, sister and first wife. He is survived by wife Sharon Stafford, daughters Cindy Parris, Wendy Rodgers, Lurene Gisee, Kathrena Halsinger, Melissa Helzer Lukeris, sons Gary Stafford, Randy Stafford, Kenny Stafford, as well as 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He loved fishing, camping, treasure hunting, baseball and the Seahawks. He will be remembered for his kind heart, southern accent, and amazing smile.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 22, 2020