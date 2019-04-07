Born in Walton, NY on 4/10/1930 passed on to heaven on 3/22/2019 from Bellingham, WA. Hazel will be reunited with previous passed family members including: Parents Howard Houck and Bernice Houck-Ochse and Harold Ochse. Brothers Leo, Victor, Howard, Roy, and Sister Esther and their spouses. Her youngest Son Edward F Wilson, step son’s Albert Van Ness and James Stephan. Hazel lost her husband and true love William (Bill) Van Ness in Dec. 2016. They were married for twenty five years, enjoying living in CT, FL, and WA, and having many adventures in their travels. Surviving family include sister Janice (Balcom) Parcells of Chatham, NJ. Children Wayne (Jean) Wilson, Debra (Mark) Wilson, John/Jack (Debbie) Wilson, Leo (Janell) Wilson, and Lorlyn Spry; East Coast step children Sara Preziosi, Cynthia Noble, Theresa Burzawa, Mary Williams, and Thomas Stephan; West coast 8 grandchildren, 15 step grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be on April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Wiser Lake Cemetery Lynden, WA. In lieu of flowers Donation suggested to Parkinson research/ Michael J Fox foundation.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 7, 2019