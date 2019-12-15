Hazel Homan passed away in Seattle on November 30, 2019. She was born March 13, 2016 in Shelton, WA to Brandon Homan and Medora Pederson. Hazel Journey Homan was a miracle child since the day she was born. You instantly fell in love with her the second she looked at you with those big beautiful brown eyes and long eyelashes. She was the most loving precious little girl and lit up every room she walked into. She was always smiling and loved to sing and dance. Matter of fact, every family member probably still has the baby shark song stuck in their head in her cute, innocent voice. She was a blessing from God and we thank him every day for sharing such a special child with our family. Even though she left us way too soon, Hazel will live on as an organ donor who was able to bless three other families. Hazel is survived by her father Brandon Homan, his mother Tammi (Dale) Mortenson, his aunt “Mama Joy” Wallace, his siblings Ashlee (John) Bartell, Nick Nogar and Kelsey Bartell; Hazel’s birthmother Medora Pederson and her parents Theo Pederson and Kerrie Wolf; Brandon’s companion Kamee Dixon, her son Major, her father Casey (Laurel) Dixon, her mother Pearl Dixon, and her grandparents Dick and Carla Dixon; and many loving relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at Christ the King Bellingham, 4173 Meridian St. in Bellingham at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 17th.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 15, 2019