Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Journey Homan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Homan passed away in Seattle on November 30, 2019. She was born March 13, 2016 in Shelton, WA to Brandon Homan and Medora Pederson. Hazel Journey Homan was a miracle child since the day she was born. You instantly fell in love with her the second she looked at you with those big beautiful brown eyes and long eyelashes. She was the most loving precious little girl and lit up every room she walked into. She was always smiling and loved to sing and dance. Matter of fact, every family member probably still has the baby shark song stuck in their head in her cute, innocent voice. She was a blessing from God and we thank him every day for sharing such a special child with our family. Even though she left us way too soon, Hazel will live on as an organ donor who was able to bless three other families. Hazel is survived by her father Brandon Homan, his mother Tammi (Dale) Mortenson, his aunt “Mama Joy” Wallace, his siblings Ashlee (John) Bartell, Nick Nogar and Kelsey Bartell; Hazel’s birthmother Medora Pederson and her parents Theo Pederson and Kerrie Wolf; Brandon’s companion Kamee Dixon, her son Major, her father Casey (Laurel) Dixon, her mother Pearl Dixon, and her grandparents Dick and Carla Dixon; and many loving relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at Christ the King Bellingham, 4173 Meridian St. in Bellingham at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hazel Homan passed away in Seattle on November 30, 2019. She was born March 13, 2016 in Shelton, WA to Brandon Homan and Medora Pederson. Hazel Journey Homan was a miracle child since the day she was born. You instantly fell in love with her the second she looked at you with those big beautiful brown eyes and long eyelashes. She was the most loving precious little girl and lit up every room she walked into. She was always smiling and loved to sing and dance. Matter of fact, every family member probably still has the baby shark song stuck in their head in her cute, innocent voice. She was a blessing from God and we thank him every day for sharing such a special child with our family. Even though she left us way too soon, Hazel will live on as an organ donor who was able to bless three other families. Hazel is survived by her father Brandon Homan, his mother Tammi (Dale) Mortenson, his aunt “Mama Joy” Wallace, his siblings Ashlee (John) Bartell, Nick Nogar and Kelsey Bartell; Hazel’s birthmother Medora Pederson and her parents Theo Pederson and Kerrie Wolf; Brandon’s companion Kamee Dixon, her son Major, her father Casey (Laurel) Dixon, her mother Pearl Dixon, and her grandparents Dick and Carla Dixon; and many loving relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at Christ the King Bellingham, 4173 Meridian St. in Bellingham at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 17th. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close