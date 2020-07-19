Heinz Karl Mueller, age 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Heinz traveled the world and everywhere he went, he was a kind, generous gentleman. He was a friend to everyone he met and treated them with the utmost respect and grace. Heinz was born on September 12, 1928 in the village of Kreiensen Germany to parents Herman and Minna (Pothe) Mueller. He has one sister Gurtrude. While in high school, Heinz was drafted into the German Army serving in artillery. He later finished his schooling and learned English at a Commercial School in Seesel, Germany. This was known as “War Time” education. In 1945, He began his working career in the administration office of the German Army, then followed as secretary in the town hall for The City of Rathaus. After the war, Heinz and about 10 friends traveled to Australia working on farms and in the oil industry. As the value of Australian money was lower than that of the Canadian dollar, he and his friends moved to Canada. There they worked in a Uranium mine. After a time, Heinz and many of his friends found the winters too long and all moved to California. Heinz found employment with Maxwell, General Motors, and NASA space shuttles repairing conveyer belts. Later in life, Heinz settled in Lynden. He enjoyed the many visits from family and friends sharing family history and stories. Heinz is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gurtrude and special friend Cissy. He is greatly missed by special friend Julie Kroontje. At Heinz request there will be no services. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



