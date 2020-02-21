Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen A. Lesiuk. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Lesiuk, of Bellingham, WA, passed away with her family at her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was 84, born in Mundare, Alberta on January 15, 1936 to Steven and Mary (Bukrey) Nowicki. Helen worked for the Bellingham School District as a baker for many years. She was very active with the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, where she played cards and sold tickets for the “50/50” raffle. Helen loved to dance, enjoyed gardening, playing cribbage, and was known for her gift of hospitality. She was probably best known for her baked goods. She also made the best dill pickles, homemade jams, and pierogi. She touched the lives of many people through her culinary expertise. She was preceded in death by her husband Val Lesiuk and brother Stanley Nowicki. Helen is survived by her three children, Allan Shewchuk, Deena Lesiuk and Nathan Lesiuk; three grandchildren, Amy, Ben and David Shewchuk; two great grandchildren, Joel and Wesley Shewchuk; sister Angela Chapman; brother Walter Nowicki; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck Street, Bellingham. A remembrance gathering will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29th at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center. You may share your memories of Helen at

