Helen J. Hindman, of Bellingham, WA passed away on April 10, 2019 peacefully at home in Bellingham. She was 99, born on April 15, 1919 in Wildrose, ND to Ed and Anna (Elie) Akre where she was raised. In 1995 Helen moved to Bellingham to be close to family. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Knolen, her sisters, Hannah Hemnes, Cora Michelson and Ethel Nelson, her brother Earl Akre, her brother-in-law Wayne, and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Hindman. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the caring staff at Orchard Park Assisted Living where Helen resided, and to Whatcom Hospice. A celebration of Helen’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 1:00 at Orchard Park Assisted Living. Final resting place will be in Red Bluff, California. You may share your memories and view a complete obituary at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Hindman.
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 20, 2019