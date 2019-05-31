Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Joan Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Jerns Funeral Chapel 800 Sunset Drive Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-0070 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Joan Jenkins went to be in the arms of Jesus on May 21, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. Husband Jerry will be waiting for Babe along with Rose and Don and her parents and siblings that went before. Heaven just got a little louder! Helen was born November 5, 1932 to Henry and Frances Zender of Kendall, WA. She worked hard from an early age being raised on a farm. Helen graduated from Mount Baker High School, then worked at the paper mill. She married Jerry Jenkins on February 13, 1954. Helen is survived by sons Jerry (Bonnie), Jim (Patty), Don (Pam), Alan (Wendy), and daughter Maria (Paul) Pickering; grandchildren Sandra, Steven, Jered, Andrew, Jennifer, Laura, Jacob and Claire; great grandchildren Nikolai, Addison, Alissa Rose, and Cooper. Helen ran the household lovingly and like a pro. Dinners were great and on the table at 5:45. She worked in food service at Bellingham High School from which she retired. Her and Dad loved the weekends, dinner out, dancing and spending time with family and friends. Helen was a devout Catholic and attended Assumption Catholic Church. They were a 5:00 Saturday mass family. Her bible was in the prayer corner where she spent a lot of time, having four boys to pray for! She lived a good, full life and is no longer in pain. We would like to thank the nurses and staff of Saint Francis who lovingly took care of mom these past seven years. A memorial mass, followed by a reception will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30am at Assumption Catholic Church 2116 Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225. The graveside service will follow at St. Peters Cemetery on Heady Road, in Maple Falls. Visit Helen’s memorial page at

Helen Joan Jenkins went to be in the arms of Jesus on May 21, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. Husband Jerry will be waiting for Babe along with Rose and Don and her parents and siblings that went before. Heaven just got a little louder! Helen was born November 5, 1932 to Henry and Frances Zender of Kendall, WA. She worked hard from an early age being raised on a farm. Helen graduated from Mount Baker High School, then worked at the paper mill. She married Jerry Jenkins on February 13, 1954. Helen is survived by sons Jerry (Bonnie), Jim (Patty), Don (Pam), Alan (Wendy), and daughter Maria (Paul) Pickering; grandchildren Sandra, Steven, Jered, Andrew, Jennifer, Laura, Jacob and Claire; great grandchildren Nikolai, Addison, Alissa Rose, and Cooper. Helen ran the household lovingly and like a pro. Dinners were great and on the table at 5:45. She worked in food service at Bellingham High School from which she retired. Her and Dad loved the weekends, dinner out, dancing and spending time with family and friends. Helen was a devout Catholic and attended Assumption Catholic Church. They were a 5:00 Saturday mass family. Her bible was in the prayer corner where she spent a lot of time, having four boys to pray for! She lived a good, full life and is no longer in pain. We would like to thank the nurses and staff of Saint Francis who lovingly took care of mom these past seven years. A memorial mass, followed by a reception will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30am at Assumption Catholic Church 2116 Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225. The graveside service will follow at St. Peters Cemetery on Heady Road, in Maple Falls. Visit Helen’s memorial page at Jernsfh.com for directions. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Assumption Parish Hope House 207 Kentucky St. Bellingham, WA 98225. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close