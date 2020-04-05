Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Louise Ebright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Louise Ebright beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully passed into Heaven on March 27, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on March 16, 1925 in Bellingham to Fred and Josephine Gottschalk. Helen was a lifetime resident of Whatcom County, graduating from Meridian High School in 1941 at age 16. In 1943 she married her long time school friend Ed Ebright. They had a happy, loving life together for 65 years until his passing in October 2008. Early on, after graduating from Bellingham Business College, Helen was employed at Pacific American Fisheries. For many years she enjoyed working for the Bellingham Housing Authority and for a period of time she was acting director. Later she became a realtor for Massey Realty. Everywhere Helen worked she always made friends that became treasured and lifelong. Throughout the years, Birch Bay was a major part of Ed and Helen's life. Family and friends gathered for crab feeds and salmon barbecues on the beach of their Birch Bay cabin. They hosted multitudes of picnics creating special memories for everyone. When grandchildren and great-grands came along, she delighted to have opportunities to share fun-loving times with them. Helen loved reading, golfing, traveling, music, Hawaii and Palm Desert in the winter months. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Whatcom Museum and St. Lukes Assistance League. Helen was a member of Northlake Community Church. In earlier years, she was actively involved in Bible classes, women's fellowship and eagerly volunteered wherever there was a need. Helen is survived by her two children, Ed Ebright (Pam) of Portland, Lynn Wight (Doug) of Bellingham; her three grandchildren, Carolyn Roy (John) of Bellingham, David Wight of Bellingham and Barrett Ebright Karnes (Tom) of Portland and her four great-grandchildren, Annie Kilpatrick (Cody) of Seattle, David Roy of Portland and Gregory and Mira Karnes. She is also survived by her brother Fred Gottschalk (Doreen) of Bellingham and numerous nieces and nephews. Zest for life was evident with Helen's joyful, bubbly personality. She easily engaged in conversations and lovingly cared about each and everyone of her family members lives as well as her many friends. She will be truly missed. A Celebration of Life for Helen will be held at a later date.

