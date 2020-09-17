1/1
Helen Marie Miller Rhea
Helen Marie Miller Rhea born Jan. 2 1930 to William Jennings Bryan Miller and Jennifer Marie VeenHuizen in Kent WA. She attended Western Washington University getting a teacher's degree. While finishing, she met Robert M Rhea. Each with 3 children, they married and raised their blended family on a row crop/berry farm in Lynden until retirement. They then became snowbirds, spending many winters in Arizona until Bob passed in 2001. Helen spent her last year’s visiting family and friends and being active in her church. She went on her last journey peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family and her pastor. She is survived by Alan Rhea, Susan (Mike) Buchholz, Mike (Pilar) Rhea, Don (Kim) Rhea and Patti Rhea along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Yvonne Cavanaugh. Family, friends and church were Moms greatest joy. Family only graveside services will be held at Greenacres. Please in lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
