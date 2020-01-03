Colleen Quady, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2018 in Bellingham. She was 84, born in Bellingham, WA on January 10, 1935 to Lee and Helen (Anderson) Park. Colleen worked as a telephone operator for many years. She was a member of the Church of the Assumption. Colleen was a wonderful, fun person to be with and she dearly loved her dogs. She was preceded in death by her son John Quady and her husband of over 60 years, Jack Quady. Colleen is survived by her son Christopher Quady. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 9th at the Church of the Assumption with a reception following. Committal will follow at Bayview Cemetery. You may share your memories of Colleen at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 3, 2020