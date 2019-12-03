Herbert "Herb" Bol

Herbert "Herb" BOL, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019. Herb was a long-time resident of Everson and an active member of Mt. View Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed. Herb is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maxine; his children, Mark (Lori), and Michael (Allison), and 4 grandchildren (David, James, Brandon, and Cameron); 2 sisters (Joan Ruiz, Judy Corning); 1 brother (John Bol), and his church families and friends. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced in the near future. Memorial contributions can be made to either Homestead Hospice in Roswell, Georgia, or the . Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements (770) 435-4467 www.carmichaelcares.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
