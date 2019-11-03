Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herm Heusinkveld. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Heusinkveld Jr., long time Lynden dairy farmer and Monumenta cemetery caretaker, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 90. He was known for his humble, kind and honest ways yet so loyal, steady and hardworking. Herm was born September 20, 1929 on the Benson Road family farmstead to parents Herman and Grace (Oordt) Heusinkveld Sr. He was a 1947 graduate from Lynden High School and went on to serve in the Navy from 1950 to 1954 working as an aircraft Mechanic. After returning home from the Navy, Herm continued to dairy farm on the same family farm until retirement in 1994. Herm worked alongside his dad in Monumenta Cemetery learning the detailed job of how to dig graves, upkeep and maintenance before becoming Monumenta’s permanent fulltime caretaker. He retired in 2012 after 51 years. Herm was an elder and deacon at Third Christian Reformed Church, where he was a baptized charter member. He was a member of the Lynden Breakfast Kiwanis Club and volunteered with the Lynden Christian School Paper Recycle Center. His favorite hobby was fishing. Herm was preceded in death by his father Herman, mothers Grace and Ann Venhuizen, son-in-law Keith Verbrugge, sisters Grace Faber and Clara Jean Ozinga, brothers-in-law Stan Faber and Henry Lamsma, and sister-in-law Anne Heusinkveld. Herm is survived by wife Margaret (Orange) married for 66 years; children Barry (Doris) Heusinkveld, Jolene Verbrugge (Rob Raplee) and Karen (Stuart) Hoogerhyde; and seven grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by siblings Henry Heusinkveld, Trudy (Bob) Homkes and Eleanor Lamsma; brother-in-law Tom Ozinga and numerous extended family members. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home. Graveside is Thursday, November 7 at 10:15 a.m. at Monumenta cemetery followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Third Christian Reformed Church, Lynden. Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools, Back to God Hour, or Whatcom Hospice Foundation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

