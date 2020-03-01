Hermina Arendse, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She loved her family and was dearly loved. You are invited to join family and friends at Gillies Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, March 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. The memorial service will be at the United Reformed Church on Wednesday, March 4 beginning at 2 p.m., following the private family burial in Monumenta Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Lighthouse Mission and the United Reformed Church of Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2020