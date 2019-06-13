Our family would like to say thank you so much for all of the prayers and support we have received during the passing of Hilary "Wally" Whaley. We miss him every day. We are so grateful for the support and friendship of our family, friends, neighbors, and community. We are working to finalize details for the Wally Scholarship Fund available to the community of Whatcom County wishing to pursue a career in barber and / or cosmetology. Additional details will be available via Wally's Barber Shop at 314 E. Holly Street, Suite 100, Bellingham, WA 98225 as these become available.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 13, 2019