Ginny passed on May 27th with peace and comfort continuing on her next journey . Her daughter Maureen “Koala” Connelly and her son in law Solon Gray at her side in her home at the Willows. Ginny was a caring, supportive, service oriented person. Having a diverse career in nursing, wife to Ed Connelly for 52 years who passed in 2001, mother to Mark Connelly of Milwaukee, Wi. and her daughter in Bellingham. A loving mother, wife, friend and volunteer, she will truly be missed. “When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me. Why cry out for a soul set free Remember the love that we once shared For this is the journey that we all must take And each must go alone. It’s all in the Master’s plan When you are lonely and sick of heart Go to the friends we know And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds Miss Me But Let Me Go” Family will gather this summer in Cape May, N.J. to scatter the ashes of Ed and Ginny where they celebrated their anniversary every year In lieu of flowers the family ask that you preform random acts of kindness, smile to a stranger, hold a love one’s hand The family would like to thank the Willows for providing a loving caring home for Ginny for the last 9 yers, and Whatcom Hospice for providing comfort to continue her journey in peace

