Long time Ferndale Washington resident and church pioneer Reverend Hill Alvarado passed away peacefully in his home January 7, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family. He went to be with the Lord in the presence of his Wife of 60 years, Mary, his adult children, Alexander Alvarado of Bellingham WA, Pamela Pena of Spokane WA, Jacqueline Alvarado of Ferndale WA, and Annette Alvarado-Smith of Mt Vernon WA. His youngest son, Gary Alvarado, of Post Falls Idaho was traveling during this time. He is also survived by 13 adult grandkids, Jeffery Pena, Spokane WA, Grace Bach, Redmond WA, Jocelyn Pena, Spokane WA, Juliana Pena, Chicago Il, Jason Alvarado, Shelton WA, Tyler Alvarado, Coeur D Alene ID, Caleb Alvarado Coeur D Alene ID, Brian Kirkland Pullman WA, Jennifer Imes, Spokane WA, Gabriela Kennedy, Spokane WA, Jessica Kennedy, Portland Or, Faith Ann Suarez, Bellingham WA, Victoria Devore, Spokane WA. He was fortunate to have left a legacy of 23 great grandchildren. Pastor Alvarado was born in Normangee Texas in May 1935. He obeyed the Master’s call on his life and entered the ministry by attending the Latin America Bible Institute in El Paso Tx from 1954-1957 where he graduated and received his Ministerial license under the Spanish Assembly of God denomination. He began an outreach ministry in Artesia and Loving NM in mid-1957 through 1958. He began itinerate ministry across Northeast New Mexico and into Colorado when in 1959 he met and married Mary Dina Jiron of Olathe Colorado in June. He was ordained July 20,1973 in Rupert Idaho by the Central Latin American District of the Assemblies of God Their ministry took them to Chimayo, Chama, Glorieta and other areas of New Mexico before moving near Dallas Texas in 1962. They then moved to Delta Colorado before being assigned to Roswell NM. In 1967 they were assigned a ministry in Billings MT until 1971 when the growing family was reassigned to Rupert Idaho. In Idaho during the 70’s and part of the 80’s Pastor Alvarado was assigned to home missions, establishing churches throughout Idaho for young ministers coming out of Bible Schools. In late 1985 they moved to Spokane WA where he became the chaplain to the Spokane County Jail and Washington Prison. In 1987 they felt led to the Ferndale WA area and began ministry outreach here for the growing Hispanic community. Rev Alvarado was a certified Spanish-English interpreter for the Washington State court system. He loved to fish, to be outdoors, and was a great BBQer. A well versed and multi-talented musician he played the classical and electric guitar, bass guitar, banjo, ukulele, and piano. He touched countless lives over the many years he was active and even in retirement he never passed up an opportunity to say an encouraging word to anyone. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 18th, 11 am, at Centro Adoracion, 747 Marine Drive, Bellingham WA.

