Hilton was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on July 26, 1938, to parents Ralph and Renata Wolfe. He died in Bellingham, Washington, after a brief illness. He is survived by dearly beloved sons, Jordan and Tristan Wolfe; grandsons, Kiran, Lander and Henry; sisters Charlotte Leinberger (husband Arthur), Diann Keefer (husband Ion); many nieces and nephews; and former spouse, Nora Wolfe. He was pre-deceased by beloved sister, Twala Van Stee. Hilton had more than one lifetime’s worth of adventures and experiences! Commercial fisherman out of Dutch Harbor and Juneau, Alaska; assistant professor of English at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks and Juneau; offshore navigator in Brazil; exchange professor in Germany; army intelligence agent, pre-Vietnam; cook on Alaska’s North Slope Borough; self-taught architect and home-builder; Superintendent of State Parks for Southeast Alaska; State Park Ranger, Fairbanks; Head Accountant with the Dept. of Natural Resources, Juneau; and several more. He received a master’s degree from the University of Washington and a PhD in English Literature from the University of Michigan. He spoke 4 languages. For Hilton, learning and playing were nearly synonymous. He was a voracious reader on many diverse topics, from Buddhism to upholstering, electrical repair to geography, car mechanics to gardening. He was truly a jack-of-all-trades and his friends counted on him to ‘know the facts’ on virtually everything! Hilton’s most beloved role, by far, was as father to Jordan and Tristan. He delighted in teaching them various skills, from fishing to pounding 10-penny nails, and was immensely proud of their own many accomplishments and, even more, for the wonderful men they grew into. In more recent years Hilton especially loved attending family events that included oohing and ahh-ing over the shenanigans and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Dear Hilton remains alive in our hearts and in the hearts of all the many whose lives he touched.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 9, 2019