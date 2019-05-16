After a courageous fight with cancer, on May 9th 2019, Hortencia “Tiny” Harrison passed on to be with her Savior, surrounded by her loved ones, at home, just as she had asked. She is survived by her children Mary G Maciel, Cecil (Marta) Harrison, Jack “JD” Harrison and Mark (Cher) Harrison. After she raised her children, she had the honor of raising her daughters’ children Jack (Robin) Harrison, Kim (Brian) Mellema, Brandon (Christine) Harrison and Luke (Gina) Harrison. She felt very honored to raise them as her own. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lynda Mae Harrison, grand-daughter Rosa, husband Jack Harrison, sister Maria Villanueva, brother Luis Saenz, brother Jose Saenz and dear friend Kevin Elgie. Per her request, there will be no services. Private burial will be held at the end of May. There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life, in the first week of June. For a full obituary please go to https://www.gilliesfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to: Whatcom Hospice 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98226 “In Memory of Hortencia “Tiny” Harrison”
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 16, 2019