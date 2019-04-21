Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard C. Moena. View Sign

Howard, age 83, passed away on April 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Bellingham to Budd Sr. and Jessie (Nichols) Moena. In 1957, he was married to Gertie Dubuque. Howard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gertrude Moena, in 2011; sister, Ellen; and brothers, Harvey and Marvin Moena. Survivors include his son, Rex (Lori) Moena; daughter, Dallas (Del) Olson; son, Tarry Moena; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin (Faye), Budd Jr., and Larry Moena; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00PM at Woodlawn Cemetery (5977 Northwest Dr, Ferndale). A reception will follow at the family home (503 E. Axton Rd. Bellingham). Many thanks to Howard’s friends, family, and Whatcom Hospice for their caring and support during this difficult time. Please share your memories of Howard at

Howard, age 83, passed away on April 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Bellingham to Budd Sr. and Jessie (Nichols) Moena. In 1957, he was married to Gertie Dubuque. Howard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gertrude Moena, in 2011; sister, Ellen; and brothers, Harvey and Marvin Moena. Survivors include his son, Rex (Lori) Moena; daughter, Dallas (Del) Olson; son, Tarry Moena; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin (Faye), Budd Jr., and Larry Moena; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00PM at Woodlawn Cemetery (5977 Northwest Dr, Ferndale). A reception will follow at the family home (503 E. Axton Rd. Bellingham). Many thanks to Howard’s friends, family, and Whatcom Hospice for their caring and support during this difficult time. Please share your memories of Howard at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close