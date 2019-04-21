Howard, age 83, passed away on April 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Bellingham to Budd Sr. and Jessie (Nichols) Moena. In 1957, he was married to Gertie Dubuque. Howard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gertrude Moena, in 2011; sister, Ellen; and brothers, Harvey and Marvin Moena. Survivors include his son, Rex (Lori) Moena; daughter, Dallas (Del) Olson; son, Tarry Moena; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin (Faye), Budd Jr., and Larry Moena; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00PM at Woodlawn Cemetery (5977 Northwest Dr, Ferndale). A reception will follow at the family home (503 E. Axton Rd. Bellingham). Many thanks to Howard’s friends, family, and Whatcom Hospice for their caring and support during this difficult time. Please share your memories of Howard at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 21, 2019