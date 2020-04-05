Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Gilbert McClintock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Gilbert McClintock was born June 14, 1921, in Garden Grove, CA. He was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020. He would have been 99 years old this coming June. Howard was the son of Viletta and Phil McClintock. As a child he lived a short time in Westminster, CA, then when Howard was 6 years old the family moved to Whittier, CA. Howard graduated from Fullerton High School and then graduated from Whittier College. Howard married the love of his life, Carolyn Welch in 1943. They were married for 70 years until Carolyn’s death in 2013. During WW II Howard was a Tool & Die Maker at North American Aviation in Inglewood, CA. After the war, Howard taught Industrial Arts within the Los Angles School system. Howard later went to work for his father-in-law and brothers-in-laws at Welch’s Reddy Mix Concrete, Sand and Gravel Companies. After Howard retired, he and Carolyn moved to Bellingham, WA. He was active in the Orange Evangelical Free Church in Orange, CA as well as Immanuel Bible Church in Bellingham, WA. Howard’s son, John, preceded him in death in 2013. Howard is survived by his son, Dennis (Glenda) of Carmel, Indiana and two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Howard Gilbert McClintock was born June 14, 1921, in Garden Grove, CA. He was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020. He would have been 99 years old this coming June. Howard was the son of Viletta and Phil McClintock. As a child he lived a short time in Westminster, CA, then when Howard was 6 years old the family moved to Whittier, CA. Howard graduated from Fullerton High School and then graduated from Whittier College. Howard married the love of his life, Carolyn Welch in 1943. They were married for 70 years until Carolyn’s death in 2013. During WW II Howard was a Tool & Die Maker at North American Aviation in Inglewood, CA. After the war, Howard taught Industrial Arts within the Los Angles School system. Howard later went to work for his father-in-law and brothers-in-laws at Welch’s Reddy Mix Concrete, Sand and Gravel Companies. After Howard retired, he and Carolyn moved to Bellingham, WA. He was active in the Orange Evangelical Free Church in Orange, CA as well as Immanuel Bible Church in Bellingham, WA. Howard’s son, John, preceded him in death in 2013. Howard is survived by his son, Dennis (Glenda) of Carmel, Indiana and two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close