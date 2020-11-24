Hu In Kim
August 10, 1949 - November 20, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Hu Kim, age 78, passed away in Bellingham on November 20, 2020. He was born August 10, 1942 in Pohang, South Korea. Hu is survived by his wife Jae Kim, sons Yon Kim (wife Inson) and Chris Kim (wife Soojin), daughter Mia Won (husband Jaeho), grandchildren Hannah, Gina, Jonathan, Justin, Christy and Caleb, and many loving relatives and friends. Family services will be held in Bellingham. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.