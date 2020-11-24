1/1
Hu In Kim
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hu In Kim
August 10, 1949 - November 20, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Hu Kim, age 78, passed away in Bellingham on November 20, 2020. He was born August 10, 1942 in Pohang, South Korea. Hu is survived by his wife Jae Kim, sons Yon Kim (wife Inson) and Chris Kim (wife Soojin), daughter Mia Won (husband Jaeho), grandchildren Hannah, Gina, Jonathan, Justin, Christy and Caleb, and many loving relatives and friends. Family services will be held in Bellingham. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved