Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh B. Saville. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hugh B. Saville, a loving and thoughtful man, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, October 25, 2019. The weeks leading up to his final journey, Hugh felt the love of his friends, family and people whose lives he touched. They held his hand and comforted him with memories, laughter and warmth. Hugh was brought into this world on September , 28 1929 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, a province of Canada. After starting his family, they relocated to Ferndale, Washington and he began his career of 27 years as an electrician for Alcoa. With his partner of more than 30 years, Leah Redifer, by his side, Hugh spent much of his retirement traveling. They visited Hawaii, Chicago, New York and island hopped on a month long cruise from Hawaii to Australia. Hugh loved music; Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and the Big Bands. He was known for always being busy. Leah describes him as "Mr. Fix it". He would constantly putter around and find something to tinker, organize or repair. Hugh would do this for anyone who needed a helping hand. Small acts of kindness, generosity, and attentiveness were a constant in his daily life. Hugh will forever be remembered and loved by the family he leaves behind; his devoted partner, Leah Redifer-son Mark Saville, wife Patty, grandson Jake Saville, wife Wendy Hugo, great grandson Bradley Saville- his daughters, Thea Saville and Dawn Cohen, husband Mark Cohen, granddaughter Madison McDonnell, husband Jim McDonnell and great granddaughter Everley McDonnell.

Hugh B. Saville, a loving and thoughtful man, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, October 25, 2019. The weeks leading up to his final journey, Hugh felt the love of his friends, family and people whose lives he touched. They held his hand and comforted him with memories, laughter and warmth. Hugh was brought into this world on September , 28 1929 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, a province of Canada. After starting his family, they relocated to Ferndale, Washington and he began his career of 27 years as an electrician for Alcoa. With his partner of more than 30 years, Leah Redifer, by his side, Hugh spent much of his retirement traveling. They visited Hawaii, Chicago, New York and island hopped on a month long cruise from Hawaii to Australia. Hugh loved music; Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and the Big Bands. He was known for always being busy. Leah describes him as "Mr. Fix it". He would constantly putter around and find something to tinker, organize or repair. Hugh would do this for anyone who needed a helping hand. Small acts of kindness, generosity, and attentiveness were a constant in his daily life. Hugh will forever be remembered and loved by the family he leaves behind; his devoted partner, Leah Redifer-son Mark Saville, wife Patty, grandson Jake Saville, wife Wendy Hugo, great grandson Bradley Saville- his daughters, Thea Saville and Dawn Cohen, husband Mark Cohen, granddaughter Madison McDonnell, husband Jim McDonnell and great granddaughter Everley McDonnell. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close