Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Community Bible Church 45672 Limestone St, Concrete , WA Obituary

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ian James Wilson on September 19, 2019, due to a sudden cardiac event at his home in Bellingham, Washington. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to all whose lives he touched. Ian leaves behind his mother, Berna Belle Wilson, his sister Emma and husband Van Woods, nieces Zoe, and Mae; his sister Amelia (Amy) and husband Juan Cerrillo, nephews Baker and Jonah; his sister Shannon Wilson and nephew Bradley Strode; and sister Melissa Wilson. He is preceded in death by his father, James Lee Wilson. Ian was born on May 1, 1978 in Bellingham, Washington. He graduated from Concrete High School in 1996 with Honors and his Eagle Scout rank. He went on to complete a certificate in Bible Studies at Torchbearers International School in Holsbybrunn, Sweden. Upon his return he completed his Associates Degree with a focus on music and business, graduating with Honors from Skagit Valley College in 2003. He then embarked upon a career in account management at T-Mobile in Bellingham, Washington, which led him to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management and MBA at Trinity Western University in Langley, British Columbia in 2012. Ian was incredibly hard working and led a successful career in sales and marketing at Cigna Insurance since 2009, with accolades and awards for top production many times over, which often included adventurous travels to sunny destinations. Ian’s personality was infectious, inspiring, and full of humor. His faith was the cornerstone of his life, and he was a deeply spiritual man who shared his love for Jesus in a uniquely personal way. He loved people, building community, and connecting with others from all walks of life. Ian was also a talented musician (trumpet, guitar, piano) and lover of jazz; singer-songwriter, leader of worship teams and bands, and produced an album with his rock band Rainy Day Recess in 1999. He enjoyed outdoor adventure of all varieties in the great Northwest, particularly golf, and loved to travel throughout the world. Ian’s humor, laughter, and love will be missed beyond words by his family, friends, colleagues, and community. We are all so saddened by this great loss, but can rest in the fact that he is now in the hands of Jesus, at peace, making friends, surely playing guitar and leading a sing-a-long or canoe trip of sorts, and absolutely laughing. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1pm at Community Bible Church in Concrete, Washington, 45672 Limestone St, Concrete, WA 98237, with reception to follow. In honor of Ian’s faith and great desire for outreach, in ieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concrete Youth Dynamics, in care of Community Bible Church, and sent to the address above. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ian online,

