Inadean DeGraaff, “Deanie” age 90, died peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. She was known for her loving and generous spirit and fun personality. Deanie was born November 10, 1928 in Bellingham to parents R.D. (Roderick) and Mame MacDonald. She had one brother Jack. Deanie graduated from Ferndale High School and attended Western Washington College. Deanie married Howard DeGraaff on October 25, 1947 in Ferndale, WA. They had two children, Kathy and Dennis. Deanie and Howard were part owners of North Washington Implement Co. They enjoyed traveling together and had visited many places throughout the world. Deanie enjoyed reading, golf, traveling, cards, knitting and music. She was a long time member of the United Methodist Church in Lynden. She volunteered many hours in support of mental health services of Whatcom County. Deanie was an avid sports fan watching the UW Huskies among others. Deanie was preceded in death by her husband Howard, son Dennis and brother Jack. She is survived by daughter Kathy (Harv) Boxum; grandchildren Mike (Linda) Boxum and Karla Boxum; and great grandchildren Ali, Devin, Andrew, and Carolyn. You are invited to join family and friends for Deanie's Memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Lynden United Methodist Church. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Whatcom NAMI (Mental Health), PO Box 5571, Bellingham, WA 98227 or Lynden United Methodist Church, 500 North 14th Street, Lynden, WA 98264. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

