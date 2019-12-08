Irene B. Jones, transcended peacefully on November 30, 2019. She was 97, born on December, 19, 1921 to Mary (Ischia) and Attillio Bresadola in Syracuse, NY. Irene was the youngest of six children. She grew up in Solvay, NY and graduated with a degree in Interior Design from Syracuse University. Irene had a career as a set designer before marring Robert K. Jones in 1955. She was a loving mother of three daughters, Jennifer, Jacquie, and Jessica and one granddaughter Athena Aspnes. Irene was preceded in death by her daughter Jessica and is survived by Jennifer and Liz, Jacquie and Jeff, granddaughter Athena and many loving relatives. Her many gifts included baking and cooking. She loved to dance, especially tap and ballet. Irene lived her life to the fullest with grace and peace. A celebration of life will be held at St. Francis Extended Health care on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You may share your memories of Irene at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 8, 2019