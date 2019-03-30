Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene J. Ryan. View Sign

Irene J Ryan passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Lynden, WA. Irene was 98, born in Bellingham on March 14, 1921 to Joseph and Teresa (Zanari) Sandona. She was raised in Bellingham and graduated Cum Laude from Bellingham High School in 1939. Irene married Herb Ryan on January 28, 1943 at the Church of the Assumption. After retiring from the Western Washington University Admissions Office, Irene and Herb enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel and spending winters in Yuma, AZ. Many memories were made camping at their property on the Skagit River with friends and family. Irene was preceded in death by her husband Herb of 56 years and her only sister Nina Sternhagen. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Patrick) Aarstol, Bill (Robin) Ryan, and Cliff Ryan; grandchildren, Mike, Ryan, and Stef Aarstol, Karin (Bill) Pelan, and Tyler Ryan; 6 great grandchildren. Burial will be at Saxon Cemetery with a remembrance gathering to be held later. Memorials may be made to . You can share your memories of Irene at

Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

