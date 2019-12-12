Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Cova Wollin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Iris Wollin died on November 25, 2019. Iris was born on July 13, 1930 to Franklin and Florence Mason of Custer, Washington. Iris moved to Spokane when she graduated, and later to Marysville, Washington, where she and her husband raised their five children; and then she moved back to Custer 15 years ago. Iris looked forward to living in a paradise earth and welcome back her loved ones, such as her husband Leonard and her children Tim and Lisa. Iris had full faith that if she died before the paradise was established, she would be resurrected along with the loved ones she longed to see again. Iris is survived by her daughters, Debi Wollin of Custer and Cheryl Wollin of Mountlake Terrace, and her son, Mark Wollin of Marysville. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2935 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham.

Iris Wollin died on November 25, 2019. Iris was born on July 13, 1930 to Franklin and Florence Mason of Custer, Washington. Iris moved to Spokane when she graduated, and later to Marysville, Washington, where she and her husband raised their five children; and then she moved back to Custer 15 years ago. Iris looked forward to living in a paradise earth and welcome back her loved ones, such as her husband Leonard and her children Tim and Lisa. Iris had full faith that if she died before the paradise was established, she would be resurrected along with the loved ones she longed to see again. Iris is survived by her daughters, Debi Wollin of Custer and Cheryl Wollin of Mountlake Terrace, and her son, Mark Wollin of Marysville. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2935 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 12, 2019

