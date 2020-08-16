Iris Jones passed away in Bellingham, WA on July 8, 2020. She was born Iris Eileen Sanderson in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The second of three children of Jack and Flora Sanderson, her early life in Canada included homes in Ft. William, Powell River, and Vancouver. Iris attended the University of British Columbia and worked for The Province newspaper prior to marrying Michael 'Micky' Jones in 1952. After many decades as a professional writer, she committed to completing her higher education and was graduated from Western Washington University in 2006 at the age of 74. She traveled the world, first as a wife and mother, and later as an award winning travel writer and author of several books under the professional name 'Iris Sanderson Jones'. She was a lifetime member of the Society of American Travel Writers and served as the group's historian from 2005-2010. While living in Michigan during the 1960-80s she was a contributing editor for the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press, had a nationally syndicated travel column, and was a frequent lecturer at Wayne State University and Oakland University. Iris spent her last 27 years in Bellingham WA. She was active in the community and wrote weekly travel pages for the Bellingham Herald for twelve years. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Micky Jones, and brother Gary Sanderson. She is survived by her sons David and Eric (Pui), and sister Margaret Ion.



