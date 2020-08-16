1/1
Iris Eileen Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris Jones passed away in Bellingham, WA on July 8, 2020. She was born Iris Eileen Sanderson in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The second of three children of Jack and Flora Sanderson, her early life in Canada included homes in Ft. William, Powell River, and Vancouver. Iris attended the University of British Columbia and worked for The Province newspaper prior to marrying Michael 'Micky' Jones in 1952. After many decades as a professional writer, she committed to completing her higher education and was graduated from Western Washington University in 2006 at the age of 74. She traveled the world, first as a wife and mother, and later as an award winning travel writer and author of several books under the professional name 'Iris Sanderson Jones'. She was a lifetime member of the Society of American Travel Writers and served as the group's historian from 2005-2010. While living in Michigan during the 1960-80s she was a contributing editor for the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press, had a nationally syndicated travel column, and was a frequent lecturer at Wayne State University and Oakland University. Iris spent her last 27 years in Bellingham WA. She was active in the community and wrote weekly travel pages for the Bellingham Herald for twelve years. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Micky Jones, and brother Gary Sanderson. She is survived by her sons David and Eric (Pui), and sister Margaret Ion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved