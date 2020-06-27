Irwin J. Sellereit passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2020 in Bellingham. A longtime resident of Seattle, he was born in 1928 to John A. Sellereit and Louise Hole, the youngest of three children. He graduated from Queen Anne High School and began a career in commercial fishing with his brother and father. In 1946 he was drafted by the Army and served in the Korean War. He married his wife Dee in 1953 and they had three children. Following retirement, they settled in Bellingham, WA to be close to their family. After his wife passed in 1999, Irv moved to Point Roberts to live out his years with a stunning view of the sound, often sipping a cup of coffee and smoking his cigar! A proud Norwegian, Irv instilled the value of hard work and integrity in all of his children. He loved his family and was loved by the community around him. He had a special place in his heart for animals and regularly gave to the Humane Society. Irv was preceded in death by his wife, Dee and son, John. He leaves behind his son, Eric Sellereit, (spouse Kathy), daughter Janis Gustafson (spouse Bruce), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service with the immediate family will be held at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery in Seattle. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Disabled American Veterans or the Humane Society. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.