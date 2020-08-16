Iva May Lazareff died peacefully in Bellingham on August 8, 2020, one day before her 106th birthday. Iva was born in Strandell, WA to Charles and Dora (Wiltfong) Denson. She graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1933. She married Willard Monroe in 1935 and they had one daughter, Arlene. Settling at home on the Smith Road in 1943, she remained there until she was 100. During these years she was deeply involved with family, offering her support and love in many ways. She was excited by nature and loved the forest, picnics, camping, and mushroom picking. She became an accomplished painter of many subjects and supported the Whatcom Art Guild for many years with her talents. She delighted in her two grandsons, Brian and Mark, and spent many hours and days being the best grandmother and teacher of experiences that they will always remember. After the death of Willard she met and married William Lazareff in 1976 and they spent time traveling in the US, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with family. Iva was deeply interested in genealogy and writing. She developed a history of her mother’s and father’s ancestors and wrote many stories of her childhood experiences as well as travel accounts of her adventures. She was predeceased by her parents, husbands Willard and William, brothers, Ivan, Ira, and Elmer, and sisters, Alma and infant Viva. Iva leaves her daughter, Arlene Mortimer, grandsons Brian Haney (Debora) and Mark Haney (Melissa), her half-brother Darrell Dorland (Karen), and half-sister Vivian Burnett, her great grandchildren, Lindsay Plankenhorn (Ryan), Christopher Haney, and Nigel Haney, step-son William Lazareff Jr. and step-grandchildren, Rachelle and Jason Lazareff, many great-great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. So much thanks to all the staff at Brookdale Fairhaven Assisted Living Community for loving and caring for her these past years. Thanks to all the Hospice caregivers for their care and support services. Please consider a donation to Hospice in Iva’s name. Iva will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park. Please share your memories of Iva at molesfarewelltributes.com
.