Ivan Buchbinder died on May 25th, 2020. He was the beloved brother of Anthony Bunchbinder and Jill Allison, and was also survived by Sandra Buchbinder and Philip Buchbinder. Ivan was a proud member of the Bellingham community for over 30 years. The family would be honored to receive remembrances of him. Please message ivanbuchbinderfamily@gmail.com.



