J Ross Peck, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 3rd in his family home in Ferndale. He was born January 17th 1936 in Pocatello Idaho to Jennes (Pinky) and Emily Bates Peck. He served in the Marine Corp. before marrying his wife Judy of nearly 60 years. He spent his life working for the Bellingham School district, most of that at Happy Valley Elementary. He is survived by his wife Judy, sister Mary Louise Dewey (John) sons Scott (Jill), Andy (Laura), daughters Joelle Pugmire (Bret), Jana Jackson (Montreal) and Jill Jensen (JJ). A private family burial will be held Thursday morning, July 11th. That will be followed by a public memorial service held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2550 Thornton Road Ferndale at 3pm.

