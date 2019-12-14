Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Anderson Baisden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Anderson Baisden, age 80, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lynden, WA, on Wednesday, November 27th. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Knight Baisden, who passed away in 2016. Jack was born at No. 22 Holden Coal Camp, in Logan, WV on July 17, 1939 to Robert & Lennie (Dempsey) Baisden, Sr. He graduated from Logan High School. The family later moved to Cleveland, OH & Chicago, IL, before moving to Deming, WA in 1961. Jack worked at Georgia Pacific in Bellingham & retired after 37 years. Jack is survived by his daughter, Lisa, his granddaughter Khiauna, his brother Robert (Wilna) Baisden of Deming, his sister Naomi Ruth Damron of Annapolis, MD & Yvonne (Jack) Crandell of Bellingham, WA, Steve (Candy) Weyland of Bellingham, WA & the late Chuck Weyland and grandchildren & great grand children, as well as many nieces & nephews. He was an active member of FRA & the Masonic Lodge here in Bellingham. Jack was a fun loving, kind man who enjoyed being around family & friends. He also enjoyed attending lunches at the Welcome Senior Center, Sunday morning family breakfasts & family gatherings. Besides spending time with family, Jack had a passion for traveling, he was an avid fisherman, he loved billiards & cherished hanging out with the family dog - Zoey. He had a bright, loving personality & was known for his infectious laugh. He touched many lives with his generosity & his passion for life. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Hospice (in memory of his late wife – Dorothy), or the Welcome Senior Center. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11 am, at the Welcome Senior Center. Please bring a dish to share.

Jack Anderson Baisden, age 80, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lynden, WA, on Wednesday, November 27th. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Knight Baisden, who passed away in 2016. Jack was born at No. 22 Holden Coal Camp, in Logan, WV on July 17, 1939 to Robert & Lennie (Dempsey) Baisden, Sr. He graduated from Logan High School. The family later moved to Cleveland, OH & Chicago, IL, before moving to Deming, WA in 1961. Jack worked at Georgia Pacific in Bellingham & retired after 37 years. Jack is survived by his daughter, Lisa, his granddaughter Khiauna, his brother Robert (Wilna) Baisden of Deming, his sister Naomi Ruth Damron of Annapolis, MD & Yvonne (Jack) Crandell of Bellingham, WA, Steve (Candy) Weyland of Bellingham, WA & the late Chuck Weyland and grandchildren & great grand children, as well as many nieces & nephews. He was an active member of FRA & the Masonic Lodge here in Bellingham. Jack was a fun loving, kind man who enjoyed being around family & friends. He also enjoyed attending lunches at the Welcome Senior Center, Sunday morning family breakfasts & family gatherings. Besides spending time with family, Jack had a passion for traveling, he was an avid fisherman, he loved billiards & cherished hanging out with the family dog - Zoey. He had a bright, loving personality & was known for his infectious laugh. He touched many lives with his generosity & his passion for life. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Hospice (in memory of his late wife – Dorothy), or the Welcome Senior Center. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11 am, at the Welcome Senior Center. Please bring a dish to share. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 14, 2019

