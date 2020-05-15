Jack Aubrey Libolt
Jack Aubrey Libolt passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on May 12th, 2020. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lynden. Visitation will be held at Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway St. in Bellingham on Sunday, May 17th from 1-3 PM. A private family burial service will be held. View complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 15, 2020.
