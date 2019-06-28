Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Bernstein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Bernstein, a noted creative force behind major media advertising campaigns passed away. He was 88 years old. He started his career as a writer and reporter and when he retired he was vice president of Playboy, an officer of the company, and creative director. He held similar positions at Time Inc. and The National Broadcasting Company. In these positions his job was to call attention to the merits of these companies. At Time Inc. he headed up various promotion departments, first at Sports Illustrated and later at Time-Life films where he was in charge of advertising, promotions and public relations. At Sports Illustrated he headed up a creative department of some 35 people mostly of writers and directors. He had multi-million dollar budgets. He got his start in the Army as an army reporter. He served two years in Austria and Italy. His journey started after the Army by being a reporter for the show business newspaper Variety. He was at Variety, briefly, when the paper made him a TV columnist covering news from the radio and TV industry. At NBC Radio he was in charge of Sales Promotion. At Sports Illustrated the magazine became highly successful after years of losing money. Jack described himself as being a creative type who "was pretty much off the wall". He said he was fortunate enough to work at a time when creative people were highly prized: at Playboy he headed up the Promotions Department made up of 35 creative people and also had a multi-million dollar budget. He and his wife, Irene, moved to Bellingham in 1990. He described her as a "truly great lady". She was the only person he ever met "who had it all". She was a professor at Bryn Mawr College. She passed in 1995. They both loved Bellingham. As Jack said, "it may be a small city but it has just about everything you'd ever want". Jack was a bridge player who wasn't the greatest but okay and he enjoyed it enormously. He served on a number of boards including the Whatcom Museum and the Literacy Council and he volunteered at the Senior Center. Jack was also a passionate collector of American antiques of the 18th and 19 century and American folk art. He will be dearly missed.

