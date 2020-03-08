Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Edmond Felch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Felch, age 74, passed away on February 21, 2020 at his residence in Lynden. He was born in Bellingham on June 4, 1945 to Floyd and Geneva Felch. He attended Campus Grade School, Fairhaven Junior High and Bellingham High School, class of 1964. The love of Jack's life was his wife, Bonnie, who preceded him in death in 1985. Jack leaves behind the joy of his life, his daughter Rebecca (Becky) Tinker, granddaughter Ashley and grandson Colton, of Everson. He also leaves his sister, Vicki Felch, of Ferndale and half-brother Wiliam (Bill) Klop, and wife Jo, of Skagit County. Also preceding Jack were his two half-sisters, Bonnie Klop and Marjorie Hillius, both of Skagit County. He had numerous nieces and nephews. Jack started playing golf with his dad, when he was in grade school, at the Birch Bay Golf Course and continued to play for approximately 50 years. He started roller skating at the Roladium Rink when he was 9, along with his sister, Vicki. Under the direction of Marlene and Jerry Bruland, he won many trophies as well as gold, silver and bronze medals. He continued skating until joining the Navy where he served aboard the U.S. Kitty Hawk. When returning home, Jack worked for Intalco for over 30 years before retiring. Jack accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior when he was a young adult. He was a good husband and loving father. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

