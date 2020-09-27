1/
Jack LaFave
1942 - 2020
Jack LaFave
August 18, 1942 - September 25, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Jack A. LaFave, 78, of Bellingham, WA, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. Jack was born on August 18, 1942 in Bellingham, WA to Frank and Esther (Hess) LaFave. Jack was the youngest of 5 boys and grew up in Ferndale, WA. After graduating from Ferndale High School in 1960, Jack enlisted in the army. Jack later married his wife Bonnie (Wilken) on April 7, 1973 and worked at Georgia Pacific in the tissue section for 43 years.
Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching his grandkids play sports, taking road trips, going to the casino, and watching the History channel, movies, and football.
Jack is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his sons, Travis (Stefanie) LaFave, Kevin (Corri) Hall, Stacey (Eileen) LaFave; grandchildren Kellan and Aliyah, Brandon and Shelby, Cameron and Evan; brother Robin (Kathy) LaFave; sister-in-law Mary (Bill) Krey; nieces Kim (Hank) Krey, Tami (Rob) King; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Glen, David, and Dick LaFave. Funeral arrangements are through Moles Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel
2465 Lakeway Dr
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
Memories & Condolences

September 28, 2020
I am so saddened to hear about this. Any encounter I had with Jack and Bonnie at the office he was always such a kind and nice soul. My heart and thoughts are with Bonnie and the family.
Leimana Apo
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
kelly kuczkowski
