On Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, Jack Lee Crosslin, Jr., passed away at the age of 73 after courageously battling cancer. His daughters were at his side. Jack was born on July 28th, 1945 in Bellingham, WA to Jack Sr. and Evelyn (Knudson) Crosslin. He attended community college before becoming a Brick Mason like his father. In 1981, he married Dianne Buatte. Jack cherished his four daughters: Catherine Crosslin and Kelly (Crosslin) Frere; Kaycee Crosslin and Carly (Crosslin) Nicholes. A celebration for Jack will be held on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at the Squalicum Boathouse at Zuanich Point Park, 2600 N Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, WA at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations (monetary or time) be given to the Cancer Patient Experience Fund in Bellingham, Washington in Jack’s name. https://www.peacehealth.org/foundation/st-joseph To read more of Jack's life story, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 2, 2019