Korean War veteran and naval officer Jack R. Gardner passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 90, with his wife and three sons at his side. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Jean Gardner, his three sons Michael, Patrick, and Brian, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An active member of the local community for 43 years, Jack served as a Vice President of Mt. Baker Mutual Bank in Bellingham before managing the Ferndale branch of U.S. Bank. He was a patron of the Mt. Baker Theater and a devoted customer of the local Starbucks coffee shops. During his service as a naval officer, Jack was promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander and served on several surface combatants, aircraft carriers, and a carrier task force commander’s staff. He was awarded the Korean War Service Medal and numerous unit and personal awards. A private pilot, avid backpacker, and accomplished angler, Jack inspired three generations of family members to enjoy and respect the outdoors. He actively supported veterans groups and those that provide for our wounded service members. He was renowned for his quick wit and humor, a trait he has passed on to his sons and grandchildren. Jack was baptized in Christ the King church in Bellingham and cherished the communion of his fellow congregation members and church pastor. His body is laid to rest in the Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, and his eternal soul resides in heaven. To share your memories of Jack, please visit

Korean War veteran and naval officer Jack R. Gardner passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 90, with his wife and three sons at his side. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Jean Gardner, his three sons Michael, Patrick, and Brian, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An active member of the local community for 43 years, Jack served as a Vice President of Mt. Baker Mutual Bank in Bellingham before managing the Ferndale branch of U.S. Bank. He was a patron of the Mt. Baker Theater and a devoted customer of the local Starbucks coffee shops. During his service as a naval officer, Jack was promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander and served on several surface combatants, aircraft carriers, and a carrier task force commander's staff. He was awarded the Korean War Service Medal and numerous unit and personal awards. A private pilot, avid backpacker, and accomplished angler, Jack inspired three generations of family members to enjoy and respect the outdoors. He actively supported veterans groups and those that provide for our wounded service members. He was renowned for his quick wit and humor, a trait he has passed on to his sons and grandchildren. Jack was baptized in Christ the King church in Bellingham and cherished the communion of his fellow congregation members and church pastor. His body is laid to rest in the Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, and his eternal soul resides in heaven.

