Jack-Ryan Ostrovsky
1999 - 2020
Jack-Ryan Ostrovsky, age 20, died on August 6, 2020 in a training exercise while serving our country in the U.S. Marine Corps near San Diego, CA. Jack-Ryan and his fraternal twin brother Samuel were born August 18th and 21st 1999, respectively, in Bellingham and Seattle, WA to Peter and Lynn (Fischman) Ostrovsky. Jack-Ryan and his brother Sam were raised in the South Hill neighborhood, but they grew up on Washington State and Whatcom County’s trails, forests and mountains and were a product of Bellingham playgrounds and parks. From an early age Jack-Ryan was interested in military service. Jack-Ryan and Sam graduated from Sehome High School in 2018. Jack-Ryan was a patriot and he loved serving his country; you had to look no further than the American flag bandana that he wore just about everywhere he could. Jack-Ryan was preceded in death by grandparents Jack & Arlene Fischman. He is survived by his parents, Peter and Lynn, his brother Samuel, grandparents Benjamin & Thelma Ostrovsky, step-grandmother Christine Sears, uncles and aunts John & Rose Fischman and Mary & Larry Wittnebert, and many loving relatives and friends. PRIVATE SERVICE FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: WED. AUG. 26- There will be a private service with full military honors for family and friends at on Wednesday, August 26th at 1 PM. Please follow the Governor’s rules for social distancing, including the use of masks. For details about the Wednesday service please contact Whatcom County Support Officer Director, Kendra Cristelli at 360-739-4144. Donations may be made through WECU for “The Jack-Ryan Ostrovsky Memorial Fund” or checks may be made payable to “In the Memory of Jack-Ryan Ostrovsky” at P.O. Box 9750, Bellingham, WA 98227. Donations can also be made through Venmo account ID: Jacks-memorial-fund. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Service
01:00 PM
