Jack S. Beard, age 90, was born in Lynden, Washington Aug. 12, 1929 to Dexter and Goldie (Bellingar) Beard. Jack loved his wife Louise of 58 years; daughters, Anita and Debra and son John; grandsons, Brad and Lindsay Beard, Jon Curtright and Mark Hill; granddaughter, Ashley and Joe Hiatt; son-in-law, Jeff Olivera and his 6 great grandchildren. Jack worked for Bellingham Shipyard for years before joining Longshoreman’s Local #7 and the Van Wyke fire Station #4. He was preceded in death by parents,; wife Louise; brothers, Dexter, Don, Nathon Beard; sisters, Marquerite McCulloch and Ellen Moorse; daughter, Delores Olivera. He is survived by brother Milan Beard; daughter, Anita Beard, son, John Beard, four grandchildren six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack retired from the Longshoremen’s local 7 of Bellingham after 32 years and the Van Wyke Fire Station after 26 years. Jack loved hunting, gardening, camping, going to John’s football game and Jack and Anita would go to watch Brad’s wrestling tournaments and football games. He loved watching the Blaine High School basketball team every Friday night, and babysitting all his grandkids. Jack loved all his animals and Seattle Seahawks and Mariner’s.Jack’s celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1:00 PM at 1964 E Hemmi Road, Everson, Washington. Please share your thoughts and memories online at

Jack S. Beard, age 90, was born in Lynden, Washington Aug. 12, 1929 to Dexter and Goldie (Bellingar) Beard. Jack loved his wife Louise of 58 years; daughters, Anita and Debra and son John; grandsons, Brad and Lindsay Beard, Jon Curtright and Mark Hill; granddaughter, Ashley and Joe Hiatt; son-in-law, Jeff Olivera and his 6 great grandchildren. Jack worked for Bellingham Shipyard for years before joining Longshoreman's Local #7 and the Van Wyke fire Station #4. He was preceded in death by parents,; wife Louise; brothers, Dexter, Don, Nathon Beard; sisters, Marquerite McCulloch and Ellen Moorse; daughter, Delores Olivera. He is survived by brother Milan Beard; daughter, Anita Beard, son, John Beard, four grandchildren six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack retired from the Longshoremen's local 7 of Bellingham after 32 years and the Van Wyke Fire Station after 26 years. Jack loved hunting, gardening, camping, going to John's football game and Jack and Anita would go to watch Brad's wrestling tournaments and football games. He loved watching the Blaine High School basketball team every Friday night, and babysitting all his grandkids. Jack loved all his animals and Seattle Seahawks and Mariner's.Jack's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1:00 PM at 1964 E Hemmi Road, Everson, Washington. Please share your thoughts and memories online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020

