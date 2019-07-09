Guest Book View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved Jack "JT" Windley III with his big smile flew up to see Jesus on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a courageous fight with advanced stage Neuroblastoma. During his fight against cancer, he showed us what true courage is through his infectious smile and remarkable strength. JT was born in Spokane, Washington on November 16, 2011 to parents Jack and Ashley Windley. At the tender age of seven he had a passion for Captain America, Dodge trucks and riding his quad and bikes. You could always find him tinkering in the garage with Dad, Gramps and Uncle B. JT enjoyed working with his best friend Austin on a car for the demolition derby at the NWWF. He liked having Nerf gun wars and making home videos with brother Tyler. JT enjoyed cuddling his cat Sugar while eating popcorn and watching movies. He was never afraid to hug or kiss his Mom goodbye, even in front of his school friends. JT made friends with everybody he met. He felt like an old soul with his laid-back spirit and compassion for others. JT is survived by his parents Jack and Ashley Windley and brother Tyler of Lynden, grandparents Jack Windley Sr. (Bridget) of Memphis TN, David Shupe of Ferndale, Georgia Ryan (Mark) of Ferndale; great grandma D’ann Caron (Douglas) of Tucson AZ, Bill Shupe (Heidi) of Greeley CO, George Bernier (Diane) of Phoenix AZ and Lorraine Cowels (Mike) of Lynden; and numerous other relatives, friends and supportive community near and far. A Celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at North County Christ the King Church with Pastor Kurt Langstraat officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Strong Against Cancer, PO Box 5371 Seattle, WA 98145. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. #JTstrong

