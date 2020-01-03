Jackie Boyle, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Christmas Eve. Jackie was born in Everett , WA. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1947. And earned her BS in Nursing in 1950. She lived in Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Yakima, Moses Lake (again) and moved back to Bellingham 13 years ago to care for her mother, Grace Isaacs. She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Boyle, and her mother Grace Isaacs. She is survived by her sister Donna Wahl of Los Angeles and her 5 children. For a more detailed obituary and to post any tributes, please go to: www.tributes.com/obituary/show/Dorothy-Jacqueline-Boyle-107946385 No public services are planned.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 3, 2020