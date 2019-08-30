Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Marie Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Bailey passed away peacefully in the company of her son, Bob Bailey, on August 20th, 2019, two days after her 94th birthday. Jackie was born in 1925 to Archie and Bea (Whitehead) Shepherdson. Jackie and her high school sweetheart, Donald Bailey, married in 1944. Together they raised two boys and over 68 years of marriage enjoyed entertaining, Husky games, and sailing. Jackie loved gardening, chocolate, shopping for antiques, a dry martini, and creating memories with her family and many friends. Jackie was a member of the Sunnylanders, a group of women who met as 1st graders at Sunnyland Elementary, and continued to meet regularly for lunch for the rest of their lives. Jackie was a loving and cheerful person, know to brighten the lives of all who knew her. Jackie is survived by her sons, Bob and Skip Bailey, grandchildren, Tishara, Heide, Joe, and Justin, and many great grandchildren.

