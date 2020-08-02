1/1
Jacob Allen Nutter
Jacob Allen Nutter died July 26th as the result of a motorcycle accident in Skagit County. Jacob was born November 10th, 1985 in Bellingham. Jacob was preceded in death by his mother, Maryann L. (Palmer) Nutter and his father, Guy J. Nutter; Grandparents Jim Palmer and Shirlee Nutter. Jacob is survived by three daughters, Vanessa, Kaylee and Madyson; his grand-mother Patricia (Palmer) Baldie of Yuma, Arizona and grand-father Jack E. Nutter of Bremerton, Washington along with uncles Dick Palmer and wife Linda; David Palmer and wife Donna; Troy Nutter and wife Cindi and aunts Jodi (Nutter) Brooks and husband Jeff; Diana (Palmer) Noren and husband Eric. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 2, 2020
Karen Shamel
Friend
